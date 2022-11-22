Not Available

A conflicted young woman haunted by a dark past is caught in the middle of a love triangle, and stalked by a demonic serial killer who only targets people she loves. To make matters worse, the suspects are her friends and she can trust no one. As the mystery unravels in her world of love, obsession and murder, ebony discovers that in order to stop the nightmare she will have to confront her past, and face the demons that torment her, or risk losing her own soul. In the end every broken heart is nothing but a Bleeding Rose..