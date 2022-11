Not Available

Tracing Bleeding Through's meteoric rise from playing obscure Orange County rock shows to joining the lineup at Ozzfest, The Warped Tour and The Headbanger's Ball Tour, this career-spanning documentary is more than meets the eye. In addition to performances of classic tracks such as "Love Lost in a Hail of Gunfire" and "Revenge I Seek," this innovative program also includes intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes access to all six band members.