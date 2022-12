Not Available

‘Blesi’ is a short about liminal racial/national identity in which my Tamil mother speaks on her experience of having children who don’t resemble or identify with her. It is a self-portrait that features my sister Yagazie as a proxy subject. The sari she wears in the film is our mother’s kurai, one of her wedding saris, and the music is an evening raga our uncle played every evening at his house in Bangsar, Malaysia.