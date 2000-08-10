2000

Bless the Child

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

August 10th, 2000

Studio

Munich Film Partners & Company (MFP) BTC Productions

When Maggie's sister Jenna saddles her with an autistic newborn named Cody she touches Maggie's heart and becomes the daughter she has always longed for. But six years later Jenna suddenly re-enters her life and, with her mysterious new husband, Eric Stark, abducts Cody. Despite the fact that Maggie has no legal rights to Cody, FBI agent John Travis, takes up her cause when he realizes that Cody shares the same birth date as several other recently missing children.

Cast

Kim BasingerMaggie O'Connor
Angela BettisJenna
Holliston ColemanCody
Rufus SewellEric Stark
Christina RicciCheri Post
Jimmy SmitsAgemt John Travis

