2003

Bless the Woman

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2003

Studio

Not Available

Tiny Soviet village by the sea, in the years before the Second World War... A very young girl, Vera, falls madly in love with an older military officer who is visiting from out of town. She leaves her home and family to live with him in various military posts where he serves with the army. Through the difficulties of army life, and years of war, her love for this older man survives, and she gives herself completely without reservation. This film is about friendship, loss, survival, loyalty, and the wonderful gift of unconditional love, which is only given to a few.

Cast

Aleksandr BaluevLarichev
Inna ChurikovaКунина
Irina KupchenkoАнна
Aleksandr MikhaylovЮрлов
Vitaliy KhaevРябинин
Stanislav GovorukhinКомдив

