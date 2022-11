Not Available

Nate Hardman plays a black, unemployed Watts resident. At home most of the day, Hardman gets on the nerves of his wife (Kaycee Moore) and three children. One evening, while getting some fresh air, Hardman makes the acquaintance of a welfare mother. After this, he's not underfoot at home anymore; he's found another bed to occupy. Bless Their Little Hearts transcends its nonexistent budget with believable performances and a compelling plotline.