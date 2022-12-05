Blessure Secrète

Not Available

A rereading of my artistic viewpoint with regards to an intimate wound, this filmic introspection is constructed from a quotation from Querelle de Brest by Jean Genet and from a text that I had written, read and associated with certain excerpts from my videos. I develop the idea that a violent sexual humiliation is the cause of a painful wandering which leads to a voluntary closing down into the confines of oneself in order to protect oneself from the violence of the other. Subsequently, there arises a desire to escape and a thirst for vengeance which is materialised in the act of creation which enables one to appropriate the stigmata in pushing them to their most extreme consequence and, in doing so, recover one’s voice by way of an orifice which is usually deprived of such expression.