Blind Angel

Two young people (Christina Silva and Takis Varlamos), living in a provincial town, fall in love with each other and are stolen. After a wild chase, the girl returns pregnant to her father (Theodoros Moridis), who removes the newborn, saying that she died in childbirth. The girl leaves for Athens where she marries a businessman (Lambros Konstantaras), but loses her eyesight in an accident. Her father, remorseful, investigates and discovers the child (Takis Vidos) and the woman, because of unspeakable joy, regains her sight.
