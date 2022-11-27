Not Available

Blind Angel

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Two young people (Christina Silva and Takis Varlamos), living in a provincial town, fall in love with each other and are stolen. After a wild chase, the girl returns pregnant to her father (Theodoros Moridis), who removes the newborn, saying that she died in childbirth. The girl leaves for Athens where she marries a businessman (Lambros Konstantaras), but loses her eyesight in an accident. Her father, remorseful, investigates and discovers the child (Takis Vidos) and the woman, because of unspeakable joy, regains her sight.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images