Blind - Damn...

Not Available

Damn... is Blind Skateboards New full length feature film by Mike Manzoori and Bill Weiss. A testament to the everyday struggle the Blind team faces battling the streets of the world for the unheard of. Pushing skateboardings limits into the future and paying for it with blood. See Kevin Romar float through the air with his one of a kind style,Ronnie Creager gracefully execute the most difficult tricks, new Blind Pro Cody McEntire's monstrous approach to all terrains, Morgan Smith put together seemingly impossible lines, Young Blind Squad AM Maniacs TJ Rogers and Yuri attacking anything in their path, Sewa perform the most uncanny technical tricks with his effortless style and watch Rookie Blind Pro Filipe Ortiz out in the wild streets with one objective-to destroy them. Sit back and prepare-You have been warned #DAMNITFEELSGOODTOBEASKATER