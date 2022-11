Not Available

Danny is a blind man who does not let his impairment get in the way of living his life to the fullest, except when it comes to love. Danny's brother sets him up on a series of blind dates, but all of them go disastrously wrong. Just when Danny is about to give up, he meets Leeza, a nurse who works for Danny's doctor. There is just one catch: Leeza, who is from India, is promised to another man.