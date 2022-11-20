Blind Guys

Not Available

One day, two unsuccessful rock musicians, Ede and Zaki, come across a competition. To commemorate the anniversary of the Institute for the Blind, they have to write a musical piece for the blind. Since there are no other candidates, they get the job. In two nights they put the piece together. However to their great disappointment, they find that they also have to teach the blind kids to perform it, if they want to get the money. Unwillingly they are submerged into the world of the blind; just like the spectator. While Zaki works on the musical in a studio, Ede starts rehearsing with the blind youths. A strange competition starts among the blind girls. They all fall in love with Ede, and the blonde Edith makes up her mind to approach him. But he fails as a director. He has no idea how to handle these people, so he soon gives up. However...