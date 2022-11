Not Available

Released ten years to the day after the concert it chronicles, Blind Melon's Live at the Metro, September 27, 1995 presents a full-length show held at the Cabaret Metro theater in Chicago during the band's final tour, less than a month before the death of lead singer Shannon Hoon. (Six of the video's performances previously appeared in the 1996 home video Letters from a Porcupine; 13 are previously unreleased.) It's easy to see why Blind Melon couldn't continue without him.