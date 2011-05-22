2011

Blind - This Is Not A Test

  • Documentary

Release Date

May 22nd, 2011

This Is Not A Test is the new AM video from Blind Skateboards with a guest PRO part by Danny Cerezini. Focusing on the young gunz of the Blind team, this video pushes skateboarding to the next level around the world. Featuring full-length parts from Morgan Smith, Filipe Ortiz, Kevin Romar, Sewa Kroetkov, Kieran Reilly and TJ Rogers... this video is 100% RAW Skateboarding.

Cast

Filipe OrtizHimself
Morgan SmithHimself
Sewa KroetkovHimself
Kieran RileyHimself
TJ RogersHimself
Danny CereziniHimself

