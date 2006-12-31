Blind Trust

2006

When a woman goes on trial for killing her best friend and boyfriend in the heat of passion, the best criminal defender in town takes her case. When he loses, she goes on the lam to find out who set her up — only to discover that her lawyer is the killer! On her own and way out of her league, she works against the clock to get hard evidence against him — all the while trying to stay a step ahead in order to survive and prove her innocence!