2012

Blind Turn

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Samantha Holt had the perfect life with a handsome fiancée and a future that couldn’t look brighter. But an unexpected turn on a dark lonely road puts her on a collision course with Bruce Miller, a devoted family man who descends into madness when he loses everything he ever cared about. One year later, Bruce decides to give Samantha the punishment he believes she escaped. Samantha has struggled with her own demons since that fateful night, and Bruce will take her struggles to the edge when he implements a demented plan to teach her a twisted lesson that may cost her the ultimate price.

Cast

Jay Dee WaltersBruce
John GabrielMark O'Brien
Christian StokesBartender
Margaret WhitneyMichelle
Isabella WaltersAllison
Brandon WaltersEric

