Not Available

In poetic images, "Blindlings" tells a tale of broken trust and the false prejudices that arise when love is lost. Max "kidnaps" his ex-girlfriend Eva, to take her to a romantic mountain cottage, where he hopes to finally talk things out. They never get there. After their car breaks down in a snowbound forest, Max leaves to find the cottage on foot. Unprepared for a trip into the wild, Eva stays in the car. He had vowed to get help, but Max loses his way in the forest. In the clutch of the blistering cold, the border between memory and reality begins to blur. When Boris, an old hermit appears on the scene, they are both unsure if he will bring salvation - or death.