Tadej and Lana, a young couple, are struggling through the world of drugs, dealers, addicts and prostitution. He is addicted to heroin and she is trying to help her boyfriend. When she realizes that all her efforts are in vain she becomes so desperate that she decides to take heroin herself in order to show Tadej how weak he is. Unfortunately the drug is stronger then her too and a year later she finds herself in the same situation. Now they are both in continuous search for daily fix.