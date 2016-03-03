2016

Lowly theme park mechanic Sam dreams about his childhood sweetheart Sue. With the mistaken belief that only a bling ring can win the girl of his dreams, Sam plans the most perfect night to propose to his one true love. But when super villain Oscar shows up with his own evil ring that could destroy the city, Sam’s plans are thrown into utter disarray. Mistaking each other’s rings for their own, Sam teams up with his robot super heroes to track down his engagement ring and save the city… learning that it’s not about the size of the bling, but the size of your heart.