Bling: A Planet Rock

Bling is a documentary film which focuses on the complex relationship between “blood” diamonds, conflict, the influence of Hip-Hop music and culture, and community development. Produced by VH1 Rock Docs, Article 19 Films, and UNDP, the film features the participation of Hip-Hop artists from the US and Sierra Leone. The objective of the film is not to shame people into boycotting diamonds. Instead, it is to raise a voice on behalf of the millions of diamond diggers and to help disadvantaged communities and entrepreneurs reach their full economic potential. Promoting conscious consumerism and using the power and influence of the hip-hop music, Bling tries to encourage buying "clean" diamonds.