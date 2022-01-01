1994

Blink

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 25th, 1994

Studio

New Line Cinema

Emma is an attractive girl in her 20s who has been blind for 20 years. A new type of eye operation partially restores her sight, but she is having problems: sometimes she doesn't "remember" what she's seen until later. One night she is awakened by a commotion upstairs. Peering out of her door, she sees a shadowy figure descending the stairs. Convinced that her neighbour has been murdered she approaches the police, only to find that she is unsure if it was just her new eyes playing tricks on her.

Cast

Madeleine StoweEmma Brody
Aidan QuinnDetective John Hallstrom
James RemarThomas Ridgely
Peter FriedmanDr. Ryan Pierce
Bruce A. YoungLt. Mitchell
Laurie MetcalfCandice

