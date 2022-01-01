Not Available

Blink-182: Greatest Hits DVD was released on November 1, 2005, and features 13 of Blink-182's most popular videos. This DVD was released at the same time as their Greatest Hits album, and the DVD is also available as a bundle with the CD. The DVD does not come in an explicit format. 1. "Dammit" (Directed by Darren Doane, Ken Daurio) 2. "Josie" (Directed by Darren Doane, Ken Daurio) 3. "What's My Age Again?" (Directed by Marcos Siega) 4. "All the Small Things" (Directed by Marcos Siega) 5. "Adam's Song" (Directed by Liz Friedlander) 6. "Man Overboard" (Directed by Marcos Siega) 7. "The Rock Show" (Directed by The Malloys) 8. "Stay Together for the Kids" (Original Version) [Directed by Sam Bayer] 9. "First Date" (Directed by The Malloys) 10. "Feeling This" (Directed by David LaChapelle) 11. "I Miss You" (Directed by Jonas Akerlund) 12. "Down" (Directed by Estevan Oriol) 13. "Always" (Directed by Joseph Kahn)