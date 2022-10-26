Not Available

Blinky Bill the Movie

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio 100 Animation

Blinky Bill (voiced by Ryan Kwanten) is a little koala with a big imagination. An adventurer at heart, he dreams of leaving the little town of Green Patch and following in his missing father’s footsteps. When Blinky discovers a mysterious marker that hints at his Dad’s whereabouts, he embarks on a journey that takes him beyond the boundary of Green Patch and into the wild and dangerous Outback. He quickly makes friends with Nutsy, a zoo koala, and Jacko, a nervous frill-necked lizard. Pursued relentlessly by a vengeful Cat who has a personal score to settle with Blinky, the trio must learn to work together if they ever want to survive the rugged Australian landscape and find Blinky’s father!

Cast

Toni ColletteBeryl / Cheryl (voice)
Robin McLeavyNutsy (voice)
Rufus SewellThe Cat (voice)
Ryan KwantenBlinky Bill (voice)
David WenhamJacko (voice)
Richard RoxburghBill Koala (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images