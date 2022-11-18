Blip Festival 2006: The Videos

Not Available

Live performance video compilation featuring one track from each of the 32 performers at the first annual Blip Festival, held in New York NY in 2006, and curated and organized by 8bitpeoples and The Tank. Companion to the acclaimed documentary film Blip Festival: Reformat The Planet (which premiered at the 2008 SXSW Film Festival), this compilation offers a front-row cross section of the explosive four-day event that showcased the untapped potential of low-bit home computer and game consoles used as creative audio and video tools.