Blippi Season 1

Blippi Volume 1 is a DVD packed with educational videos for kids. Blippi and the videos for toddlers has tractors for kids, monster trucks for kids, construction vehicles for kids, horses for kids, and more videos while all videos are educational! Your child will learn colors as well as learn shapes, learn numbers and more! The episodes on this DVD include: -Explore a Monster Truck -Tractor Song/Draw a Tractor -Horse Song/All About Horses -Elephants -Types of Tractors -The Zoo Song -1 to 10 Song -The Word “Spin” -Explore a Backhoe -Cyr Wheel – The Letter “C” -Numbers 1 to 5 -Hula Hoop – The Letter “H” -The Months of the Year Song