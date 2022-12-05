Not Available

Blippi Season 2 is a DVD packed with educational videos for kids. Blippi and the videos for toddlers has tractors for kids, helicopters for kids, boats for kids, and more videos while all videos are educational! Your child will learn colors as well as learn shapes, learn numbers and more! The episodes on this DVD include: -Explore A Helicopter -The Train Song -Explore A Tractor -The Boat Song -Explore A Fire Truck -The Halloween Song -Explore A Theme Park -The Airplane Song -Store Time “Moon Rock” -Wheels On The Bus -Monster Truck Toy