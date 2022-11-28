Not Available

For Ajit's wife, his voyage to the United States is to complete his PhD in Engineering. For Ajit, it's an opportunity to temporarily escape the clutches of an arraigned marriage. After he cuts himself off from his cultural roots he finds himself isolated in a new world and remedies his guilt of running away through the solace of a company called Bliss Burger. This is a story about an immigrant's assimilation into America's national religion of Consumerism and the search for God's warm embrace through cheeseburgers.