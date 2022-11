Not Available

A fictional story is never as good as a real one: the waking up, the commute, a corny choice to name a boat on which to travel. The little things that make us who we are. After chatting for 18 months, Isaak and Sabbah dive into a compelling conversation about life, dreams and fears, on a non-fictional short film that shows how intimacy can happen for two strangers – who are not really strangers, after all.