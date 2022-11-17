Not Available

A conceptual and collaborative approach to contemporary journalism and entrepreneurship. It uses media as an ongoing work of art in the form of a two-channel video installation. The project explores the dimensionality of the news media format, interrogating the possibilities of truth while being aware that truth is also the foundation of ideology. News can be more than just current events and human interest stories. It can be a non-linear event, such as in the way Sesame Street delivers information to toddlers or ESPN to sports fans. BLKNWS is for people who have had enough of politicians, pundits, talking heads, oligarchs, and fear mongering.