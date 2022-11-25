Blobsquatch: In the Expanded Field

Not Available

Cryptozoology, a field known for its inquiries into unknown creatures like the Bigfoot and Loch Ness Monster, constitutes a challenge to exclusive hierarchies of knowledge and established scientific authority by presenting alternative theories and new taxonomic models. Recently, perhaps adversely influenced by information-addiction, many Bigfoot aficionados have dismissed “blobsquatches” (photos too blurry to be discernible as sasquatches) as an impediment to serious cryptozoological research. In this paranormal polemic, scientific jargon and genre tropes of investigative documentary are short-circuited and re-wired. The Blobsquatch is engaged critically to explore spaces between information and noise, obsolescence and adaptive re-use.