Bloc Party live at Terminal 5 - 8/7/12 S Setlist: So He Begins To Lie Mercury Hunting for Witches Positive Tension Kettling Song for Clay (Disappear Here) (Tenderoni intro) Banquet Real Talk One More Chance This Modern Love Like Eating Glass Encore 1: Truth Ares The Prayer Helicopter Encore 2: Octopus Flux (We Found Love intro)