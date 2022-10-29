Not Available

English satellites who conduct research from space discover large oil deposit in the area of tho Old Mines in Cyprus. A big part of the area belongs to C... (he has bought it from his Turkish Cypriot colleague) who has retired there with his wife. The outbreak of a big economic crisis leads the two sons of the family to bankruptcy forcing them to move their families to the house. This whole situation is made worse when the Cyprus government keeps asking to buy the house, and our protagonist character stubbornly refuses. Moreover two English agents and the Turkish Cypriot heir, camp outside the house. The house is in a state of internal and external siege.