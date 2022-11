Not Available

The story of Young Block. Born in the hood. Never knew his father. Mom's boyfriends abuse her. Grows to hate all men. Learns dope game. Homeless. Lives with a baser. Robs to eat. Gets shot at. He shoots back. Finds love. Finds a best friend. They cheat on him. He cant trust anyone. Back to the dope game. How many chances do you get in life? When you burn the block, the block will burn you.