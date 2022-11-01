Not Available

With Blocking the Path to 9/11, Citizens United Productions exposes the amazing untold story behind the public firestorm surrounding The Path to 9/11. It presents courageous interviews with the original film's writer/producer, director, and editors, as well as numerous terrorism experts and the head of the 9/11 Commission. This documentary sets the historical record straight with explosive new revelations. For all those who seek the truth about 9/11 and want to learn the real story behind this shocking saga, Blocking the Path to 9/11 is required viewing.