In the vaults of the Film Museum is a short film which, when it arrived in the 1950s, was given the title Bloemenvelden in Haarlem (The Flower Fields of Haarlem). The film shows the visit of two women and a child to the bulb fields. One woman buys a bouquet of flowers from a farm labourer who is hard at work. At the end of the film, a man joins them. He also buys a bouquet of flowers. Both the husband and wife give their bouquets to the child.