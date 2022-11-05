Not Available

Blond Cheat

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Socially prominent Michael Ashburn, is the chief assistant to Rufus Trent, wealthy London loan broker. He has allowed himself to become engaged to the Rufus' daughter, Roberta, the match engineered primarily by socially-ambitious Mrs. Trent. As Michael is closing the shop in the late afternoon, a man named Douglas takes out a large loan, using his niece's (Julie Evans) earring as a deposit. He scurries right off with the money but, to his dismay, Michael finds that the earrings are fastened to Julie's ears and can not be removed. Much to his socially-prominent position he is very disgusted as he must now keep a guard of her. Soon, he finds himself in jail and Julie has his flat keys.

Cast

Joan FontaineJulie Evans
Cecil KellawayRufus Trent
Cecil CunninghamGenevieve Trent
Lilian BondRoberta Trent
Robert CooteGilbert Potts
Olaf HyttenPaul Douglas

