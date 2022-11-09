Not Available

The erotic, macho dreams of Elmo Smathers, shy comic book artist, transport him first to a lush South American forest, where he meets a tribe of lusty warriors, and ultimately their beautiful pagan queen, The Blonde Goddess. Next, Elmo's fantasies take him to France during WW1 where he defeats the Black Baron in a thrilling sky duel. Both men live to share the insatiable ladies of the Chateau. The Blonde Goddess appears, as she does at the climax of each fantasy, luring him to place of endless lust. Jack Hammer, Private Eye, is Elmo's next reverie. Hammer's current case involves intimate associations with the sexy sirens of the 1940's. Thrusting into the future, Elmo battles the galactic overlord, Megazon, for the safety of the universe and the flesh of the five succulent otherworldly beauties.