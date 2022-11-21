Blonde's First Butt

Not Available

Dakota and Halle are close friends in real life, but we challenged them to the test. Did they know each other inside and out? Sure, but not until we had them fill each other's holes with toys and tongues did they realize what they were missing. Lena Nicole wanted to try a couple of different things so we paired her with Cherie DeVille, who expertly penetrated her, but when she took Tasha's first lesbian anal, she felt like one of the team! But that's not all! When innocent Tara Morgan signed on for her anal deflowering, we had our hopes high. Bree knew what she was doing, but Tara still found a way to blow our dirty, dirty minds!