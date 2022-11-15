Not Available

Blondie

  • Comedy

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Blondie and Dagwood are about to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary but this happy occasion is marred when the bumbling Dagwood gets himself involved in a scheme that is promising financial ruin for the Bumstead family. Camping on the porch of the Poor House would become the most-used prevalent plot line in the 27 series-films that followed. It was also an issue in the comic-strip for about a year after its inception when it was basically a continuity strip but, aside from Dagwood's inability to coax a pay-raise from Mr. Dithers over the years, the financial status of the family was seldom an issue when the format switched to a gag-a-day strip.

Cast

