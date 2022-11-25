Blondie: BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park

Not Available

Pioneers of the early new-wave and punk scenes in the 70s, Blondie went from the underground to top of the pops by the early 80s. Well known for mixing disco, pop, rap and reggae into their sound - it was a formula that earned them massive success, going on to sell more than 40 million albums around the world. They were the first act to have UK Number 1 singles in the 70s, 80s and 90s - with six chart topping tracks. Inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, they are the next act to take to the Hyde Park stage, introduced by Jo Whiley and Tony Blackburn.