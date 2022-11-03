1940

Few of the popular Blondie films strayed as far off the tried-and-true Blondie formula as "Blondie Has Servant Trouble" (#6 in the series). Things get under way when Blondie Bumstead (Penny Singleton) demands that her husband Dagwood (Arthur Lake) request a raise from his boss Mr. Dithers (Jonathan Hale), so that Blondie can afford to hire a maid. But Dithers has no time for any salary disputes: his construction firm is currently stuck with an unsaleable old mansion, which is rumored to be haunted. To disprove this theory, Dithers asks the Bumstead family to spend a night in the crumbling old house, throwing a retinue of servants into the bargain. Homicidal maniacs? The Bumsteads in mortal danger? But even a done 1000 times 'Haunted House-Homicidal Maniac' storyline somehow works here.. Because in the end, no matter what, there's always Penny Singleton as "Blondie".