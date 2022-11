Not Available

The "Blondie" series reaches Number 26 with Blondie Hits the Jackpot. Fired for messing up an important contract, Dagwood (Arthur Lake) takes a job as a manual laborer for a construction firm. Of interest is the fact that Dagwood and Blondie's son Alexander (Larry Simms), is now shaving and going out with girls--a far cry from his "Baby Dumpling" days in the series' earliest entries.