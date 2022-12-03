Blondie: Live at the Apollo

Not Available

The Apollo Theater, Glasgow, Scotland - December 31, 1979. This concert video was originally broadcast live by the BBC on the OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST program. It was the 2nd night they'd played at The Apollo, with the first serving as a warm up. Only the second half of this show was broadcast, minus a few encores. Set List: Set List: Dreaming, Slow Motion, (Commercial Break), Shayla, Union City Blue, (Commercial Break), Atomic, Picture This, Pretty Baby, (Commercial Break), Heart of Glass, Hanging on the Telephone, Sunday Girl, (Commercial Break), Heart of Glass (Promo).