Not Available

In this, the second of the "Blondie" series of films that were made between 1938 and 1950, Dagwood (Arthur Lake) inadvertently gets cornered in to resigning; when his wife Blondie (Penny Singleton) tries to ask Dagwoods boss Mr. Dithers for his job back, he ends up hiring her instead. This doesn't sit too well with Dagwood. Complications ensue: Blondie's sister comes to visit, and Dagwood is put in a compromising situation with another woman.