A reckless female detective, Xingmin, when investigating a murder case, finds the victim dead naked, hung upside down in the basement bathroom. Old detective Laozhou assures that this is one of the prostitute serial murder cases that he has been after for 15 years. As Xingmin tracks down the murderer, she has to deal with her inner prejudice against prostitutes caused by her traumatizing childhood memory, while irresistibly resonate to the murderer herself. To breakthrough the case, she needs to conquer her nightmare and risk herself to uncover the truth.