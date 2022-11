Not Available

It's 1897 and a city is in turmoil; poor souls are being taken, vanishing without a trace. When the local doctor disappears, word travels to his brother, a young country vet by the name of Newlyn Howell. Spurred on to discover the macabre truth by the enigmatic Alexander Pyre, Newlyn stumbles into a twisted web of deception, murder... and villainous vampires.