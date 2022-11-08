Not Available

In the middle of nowhere lived an unexpected piece of skateboarding and punk music history. "The Crest"..a skateboarding mecca of the 80's, a veritable metal monolith, tucked away on a country club in the suburbs of the nation's Capital. It was a place of pure unadulterated expressionist freedom where cutting edge skateboarding and punk rock music collided and made history. Professional skaters and legendary bands, 11 gauge steel and, of course, blood. "Blood and Steel: Cedar Crest Country Club" is the story of a one of a kind skateboarding playground that attracted skaters and bands from all over to come experience what became known simply as, "The Crest".