Blood and Sweat

A film epic about the class struggle in a small fishing village on the shore of the Aral sea, about the revolutionary events that stirred up the steppe region. The civil war in the steppes of the Aral sea region is a concrete historical background on which the life of the heroes — Aral fishermen and nomadic pastoralists-unfolds. Three dramatic fates, three characters in the center of the story: the poor farmhand Elaman, who became the leader of the masses awakened by the revolution, Bai Tanibergen, the owner of the steppe, and the beautiful Akbala. Their relationship is not a banal "love triangle", it is a drama that reflects the complexity of the processes that took place in the pre-revolutionary period and during the revolution.