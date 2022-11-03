1958

Blood Arrow

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1958

Studio

Not Available

Phyllis Coates, TV's erstwhile Lois Lane, essays one of her largest film roles in Blood Arrow. Coates is cast as a devout Mormon girl whose mission is to transport smallpox vaccine to her friends and neighbors. Unfortunately, this requires her to journey through hostile Indian territory. Appointing themselves as the girl's unofficial protectors are Indian scout Scott Brady, trapper Don Haggerty and (reluctantly) gambler Paul Richards.

Cast

Scott BradyDan Kree
Paul RichardsBrill
Phyllis CoatesBess Johnson
Don HaggertyGabe
Diana DarrinLennie

