1981

Blood Beach

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 17th, 1981

Studio

Something or someone is attacking people one by one on the beach. Some of them are mutilated, but most of them are sucked into the sand, disappearing without a trace. What is the creature responsible? Where does it live, and where did it come from? And is there any chance of it reproducing? Meanwhile, David Huffman and Mariana Hill are once-almost-married old friends, reunited over the death of her mother on the beach, and searching for clues in the abandoned buildings where they used to play when they were young.

Cast

David HuffmanHarry Caulder
Marianna HillCatherine Hutton
Burt YoungSergeant Royko
John SaxonCaptain Pearson
Otis YoungLieutenant Piantadosi
Lena PousetteMarie

