Not Available

On the anniversary of their grandmother's death, four cousins, as close as brothers, reconnect on a road trip to the Texas Rio Grande Valley to pay respects to the woman who helped raise them. Hidden beneath their friendship, the truth of their childhood surfaces to reveal a darkness in the family that won't stop until the cousin's lives are changed forever. Blending comedy, Mexican folklore and terror, Blood Cousins puts a new spin on revenge films and defines the word,'retribution'.