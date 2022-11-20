Not Available

Blood Cousins

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    On the anniversary of their grandmother's death, four cousins, as close as brothers, reconnect on a road trip to the Texas Rio Grande Valley to pay respects to the woman who helped raise them. Hidden beneath their friendship, the truth of their childhood surfaces to reveal a darkness in the family that won't stop until the cousin's lives are changed forever. Blending comedy, Mexican folklore and terror, Blood Cousins puts a new spin on revenge films and defines the word,'retribution'.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images